Domes Resorts Offer Agents Incentive Plan for August 2024

Domes Resorts is a well-regarded hotel group with properties in Greece and Portugal. Known for their beautiful locations in places like the Greek Isles and the Algarve, Domes Resorts offer a blend of modern design and local charm. They focus on creating comfortable and memorable stays, whether you’re traveling as a couple, with family, or just looking to relax. Each resort reflects the unique character of its location, providing a laid-back yet refined experience.

Register to Become a Domes Resorts Expert

Get a chance to learn all about Med’s most beautiful locations and fall in love with these resorts and culture. Join https://www.domesresortsexpert.com/ to learn all about Domes, participate in competitions, win prizes and more.

Successfully complete the training and earn a certificate of achievement plus a certification of achievement & a chance of winning prizes. Get ahead of your competition and be ready to convert that next enquiry with all the knowledge you need to sell and upsell Domes Resorts & Reserves to your clients. Study at your own pace and in your own time. Access course content on mobile, tablet or desktop whenever and wherever you have an internet connection.

Qualified Domes Resorts Experts will be included on a preferred-suppliers list, be the first to know about destination news, and be on the invite list for events, competitions, and FAM trips.

Domes Resorts Incentive Plan for August 2024

Get one free night for two passengers in one of the Domes Resorts for every 2024 or 2025 booking to any of the following resorts:

Domes Lake Algarve

Domes of Elounda

Domes Zeen Chania

Domes Novos Santorini

Domes Miramare

Domes of Corfu

91 Athens Riviera

Domes Noruz Mykonos

Domes Noruz Kassandra

Domes Noruz Chania

Domes White Coast Milos

Domes Aulus Zante

Domes Aulus Elounda

Terms and Conditions

For full terms and conditions, head to Domes Resorts portal – https://www.domesresortsexpert.com/

Note that booking dates are valid between August 1st – September 30th.

2024 Minimum Stay is 5 nights per booking / not cumulatively

Stay Voucher (hotel, dates & board basis): subject to availability

Free stays are to be offered only after the booking has materialised Cancelled bookings will not be included in this incentive

Can be combined with Agent Rates

For requests during busy periods, the hotel may offer alternative dates/properties.

Free stay vouchers expire end of October 2025

Each agent can take a maximum of 7 nights as a stay voucher.

This incentive is valid only for Travel Agents (UK & Ireland)

Agents who have gained more than 7 nights, may convert those to resort credit during their visit (1 night = €10)

Once the free stay booking has been confirmed, in case of a no-show, the voucher will not be valid for a future stay.

Vouchers are to be used only by the Agent and cannot be transferred to friends, families or other third parties.

It is the sole responsibility of the Agent to claim these vouchers from Domes Resorts.

Bookings can be registered through www.domesresortsexpert.com

For any further questions, please contact Penny at [email protected] or Maria at [email protected]