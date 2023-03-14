Add A Northern Irish Stay to a Belfast Departure

Why not add a stay in Northern Ireland before a flight or a cruise and enjoy the myriad of unique experiences and cool places to visit, from high-adrenaline activities to entertain the kids to gentler pastimes which everyone can enjoy?

Multi-Generational Holidays On the Rise

The Northern Irish Tourist Board highlights a survey by Family Travel Association which found that more than half of respondents noted they are planning to travel with grandparents and children. Multi-generational, 3G or cross-gen. No matter what you call it, the trend of different generations of families holidaying together is on the rise.

Meaningful Experiences Now More Important than Ever

More and more people are realising that taking a multi-generational staycation with loved ones is one of the best ways to make lasting memories. Recent research illustrates that meaningful experiences are now more important than ever to travellers with 57% of people admitting they wished they spent more time with their grandparents.

Northern Ireland – a Myriad of Unique Experiences

Northern Ireland has a myriad of unique experiences and cool places to visit, from high-adrenaline activities to entertain the kids to gentler pastimes which everyone can enjoy. A simple train journey or a 90-minute drive from Dublin will get you to your destination in no time to begin savouring every minute with the family.

With flights and cruise departures from Belfast, this could be an ideal way to extend the holidays for an extra few days.

From the bustling streets of Belfast to the tranquil countryside of Tyrone, Northern Ireland has a lot to offer. Discover Northern Ireland has provided the following suggestions, including hidden gems and world class big hitters, perfect for children, parents, and grandparents alike.

Titanic Quarter, Belfast

Titanic Belfast dominates the skyline and the Titanic Quarter. Inside, you’ll discover the story of the most famous ship in the world, the people who built her, and its ill-fated journey across the Atlantic Ocean. You have Titanic’s little sister SS Nomadic and the last survivor from the Battle of Jutland, the HMS Caroline just around the corner.

Take a walk through the Titanic Hotel to marvel at the beautiful high vaulted ceilings of the Drawing Room or stay a night and enjoy the artworks, artefacts and photographs that call this place home.

Stroll along the famous Titanic slipways or enjoy a tipple in the new Titanic Distillers located beside the Thomson Dry Dock. The interactive science & discovery centre W5 is a haven for families with eight zones packed with over 250 interactive exhibits covering everything from climate change and nature to film and TV production, optical illusions and the Lost Planet which takes soft play to a new dimension. Finish off with a walk on the Maritime Mile along the expansive waterfront or checkout the Belfast Giants hockey team at the SSE Arena.

Central Belfast Apartments

Central Belfast Apartments offer fantastic city centre locations just a short walk from the city’s top tourist treasures with accommodation which are decorated in a fun and quirky style with vibrant colour schemes and their super popular chalkboard walls to keep the kids (and big kids) entertained. The apartments are super functional, and all come with a fully equipped kitchen and parking facilities.

Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, County Fermanagh

This UNESCO status geopark is home to the Marble Arch Caves where underground rivers, waterfalls, winding passages and lofty chambers, and above-ground flora and fauna let you wonder at the marvels of Mother Nature. Not to mention prehistoric tombs, early Christian monasteries and Iron Age forts so there’s something for all explorers or budding Indian Joneses. Don’t forget the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ which has become a magnet for locals and visitors. Take in the views as you walk along the boardwalk to reach the famous stairs, the viewing platform is your final destination which offers breathtaking views.

For a different mode of transport in Fermanagh Lakelands why not try the Hydrobikes or e-boards around Enniskillen Castle with Erne Adventures. For something a bit more leisurely, take a guided boat trip to explore lovely Lough Erne and its islands with Erne Water Taxi or Erne Tours.

This is luxury group self-catering at its finest located in Fermanagh sleeping up to 10 people. It comes with five ensuite bedrooms, a large garden area which is the perfect spot for dining al-fresco, a children’s play area and is the perfect base for checking out the surrounding area.

The Sperrins, County Tyrone

Follow the emigrants’ trail at the historic Ulster American Folk Park. Start at the thatched cottages of Ulster Street, board the life-sized emigrant ship, help out a blacksmith, teach in the old schoolhouse or dress in period costume for a photo; there are 30 buildings and exhibits for you to explore.

Or simply enjoy a family picnic at nearby Gortin Glen Forest Park with its scenic drive or five waymarked walking trails nestled in the spectacular Sperrin Mountains. The park also has mountain biking, new glamping pods, large play park, sika deer and wildlife enclosures. One of the Sperrin Sculpture Trail Giants, named Darach, is located in Gortin Glens, a new art installation created by world acclaimed artist, Thomas Dambo, to showcase the geology, archaeology and heritage of the Sperrins.

An historic 550-acre Country Estate, nestled in the heart of woodlands, lakes and wildlife on the edge of the Clogher Valley that has eight accommodation properties which range in sleeping capacity from two to eight per unit. All ages will enjoy the working farm, mountain biking trails, fishing lake and carriage and costume museum.

Causeway Coastal Route

A visit to the Causeway Coastal Route is a must-do for the kids who love to explore beaches right up to grandparents who adore stunning scenery. Don’t miss Giant’s Causeway for a wondrous experience of nature and volcanoes. A Visitor Experience ticket is a great-value option at busy times and includes parking, guided tours as well as access to the Visitor Centre exhibition, shop, café and facilities.

Or you could take a boat trip to Rathlin Island for special family memories. Watch razorbills, guillemots and kittiwakes in their natural habitat, or the famed puffin colony from April. Not forgetting the ’upside-down’ lighthouse, West Light, or the guided walks and cycles around this stunning island. Back off the boat and Glenarm Castle and Gardens is another hit for extended families with so much on offer in one site including a Castle tour, Walled Garden, Coach House Museum, Mini Landrover experience for kids aged 3-11 and e-bike hire.

Surrounded by the natural beauty of the County Antrim countryside with breathtaking views out over the Atlantic Ocean, Rathlin Island and beyond, The Salthouse eco-lodges offer the perfect tranquil experience ideal for families and larger groups. Each interior presents a luxury finish, with picture windows and a double-height open plan living area, perfect for capturing the coastal views. The Salthouse Spa facilities are available to those staying at the eco-lodges. Check out the new Eco Farmhouse (sleeps 8+) in 2024.

Needless to say, you can plan an adventure in Northern Ireland without heading further afield too. For more information to plan your perfect adventure in Northern Ireland, visit discovernorthernireland.com