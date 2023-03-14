The Pinnacle of Luxury: Scenic Eclipse Visits Dublin

Scenic Eclipse docked in Dublin Port today, finishing her Lisbon to Dublin sailing, which gave members of the Irish travel trade the chance to explore this stunning ultra-luxury ship. Agents from Tour America & The Travel Suite, JWT Cruises, John Galligan Travel, The Travel Boutique and Adams & Butler were greeted by Kay Sion (Head of Sales Continental Europe) who is based in Switzerland but quickly assured everyone that she intends to travel to Ireland multiple times per year to support and grow the Irish market in the coming months and years ahead. Joining her from Scenic’s UK Head Office was Nick Hughes who has recently joined the team from Princess Cruises as Director of Sales, Partnerships and Strategic Growth for Scenic and Emerald Cruises UK & Ireland.

Scenic was established in Australia, in 1986, and first offered customers all-inclusive, luxury five-star river cruises in Europe, Southeast Asia and Russia. In 2019, Scenic introduced its first ocean cruise ship – Scenic Eclipse, the World’s First Discovery Yacht, which can accommodate 228 guests. Scenic now offer services in over sixty countries and across seven continents and launched a near-identical ship – Scenic Eclipse II – in 2023.

Stepping onboard Scenic Eclipse, it is immediately evident that this ship is a front-runner of ultra-luxury within the Ocean Cruise space. She has been beautifully designed by owner Glen Moroney, drawing inspiration from the sleek contours of a yacht and the interior has been tastefully decorated by Glen’s wife, Karen Moroney, to create an elegant, yet relaxed atmosphere. Upon embarkation, guests are brought into the Scenic Lounge & Bar and when check-in is available for them, a dedicated team member will come to the guests and check them in while they sip on champagne.

Scenic Eclipse boasts 114 elegant guest suites (max 228 guests with a minimum age of 8) complete with floor to ceiling sliding doors leading to a veranda or balcony, a private butler for each suite, 8 dining experiences, 9 bars and lounges, the decadent Senses Spa with Kérastase products, hair salon, saunas, plunge pools and hot tub, a dedicated yoga & pilates studio, fully quipped gym, included shore excursions, incredible entertainment and world class experts bringing the crew to passenger ratio to almost 1:1!



Scenic Eclipse offers guests the chance to soar above the horizon in one of two helicopters onboard or delve below the surface by submersible – both at additional costs. Scenic Eclipse also has 12 zodiacs onboard for when she is in the Polar regions, meaning a swift disembarkation and more time spent on the ice.

Scenic Eclipse features state-of-the-art technology including customised stabilisers which are 50% larger than other ships and provide greater stability. She also uses GPS Dynamic Positioning which assists in maintaining location without dropping anchor onto sensitive seabeds and allows the captain to position the ship to provide shelter and calm waters for those opting for paddle boarding and kayaking excursions. Scenic Eclipse has an open-door policy for the bridge, meaning guests can visit the bridge and speak with the captain or they can sit, relax and enjoy the sprawling views from the bridge.

Cabins

Verandah & Deluxe Verandah Suites are Scenic Eclipse lead in cabins, Ranging in size from 32 – 34sqm, and are furnished with a plush King-Sized bed, lounge area, a large wardrobe, pillow menu and a private verandah. All cabins include a fully stocked, complimentary minibar, illy coffee machine & specialty teas, luxury bathroom amenities and Dyson hairdryer, the highest sound insulation as per the marine class society Bureau Veritas and, of course, a private butler!

Spa Suites on Scenic Eclipse range in size from 46-50m² and are located on Decks 8 and 9. They feature a separate sleep zone with a four-poster king-size Scenic Slumber Bed, a lounge area, private verandah and, as the name suggests, a signature double-sized Philippe Starck-designed spa bath with spectacular views of your veranda and the horizon beyond. This cabin type includes all of the amenities and features mentioned above.

The Panorama Suites onboard Scenic Eclipse are located at the front of the ship, offering incredible panoramic seascapes from a spacious terrace. These suites range in size from 105-110sqm and boast a completely separate lounge area and large bathroom with both a shower and bath and access from two doors, one from the lounge area and one from the bedroom.

Scenic Eclipses’ Owner’s Penthouse Suites (x2) are a whopping 195sqm in size and are located on Deck 9. They offer unrivalled views on board, with a private dining area that can comfortably seat up to eight guests and the large terrace is complete with a personal private spa pool and sun loungers, offering the perfect place to indulge in ultra-luxury relaxation.

After the comprehensive walk-through of Scenic Eclipse, we were treated to a decadent buffet lunch in the Yacht Club on Deck 7, along with agents visiting from the UK, where we could choose from delicious breads, hearty salads, hot foods such as calamari, fish, succulent carvery beef or chicken bites and the on-board sommelier offered to pair our lunch with delicious wines.



For any queries or to request training, contact Kay Sion on [email protected].