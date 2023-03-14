ITTN’s Weekly Competition – Did You Win?

Have you won with ITTN yet? Saturday means it’s time for another ITTN competition. The competition – exclusive to agents – gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Elaine Massey from Best4Travel who has one €100 One4All Voucher who correctly answered this week’s question. ‘What do we call it when we feature particular Suppliers on ITTN?’ The answer of course is Supplier Spotlight.

This week we’ve 2 x General Entry Taste of Dublin tickets up for grabs. To enter all you have to do is answer the question below.