ITTN’s Weekly Competition – Did You Win?

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Have you won with ITTN yet? Saturday means it’s time for another ITTN competition. The competition – exclusive to agents – gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Elaine Massey from Best4Travel who has one €100 One4All Voucher who correctly answered this week’s question. ‘What do we call it when we feature particular Suppliers on ITTN?’ The answer of course is Supplier Spotlight.

This week we’ve 2 x General Entry Taste of Dublin tickets up for grabs. To enter all you have to do is answer the question below.

Where on the ITTN website would you find Cruise information?
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
