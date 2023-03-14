Center Parcs Longford Forest Granted Planning Permission for €100m Expansion Development

Center Parcs has been granted planning permission for a €100m development at its Irish location, Center Parcs Longford Forest.

The company is planning to:

Build 198 new lodges, including four luxurious Treehouses

Add a new restaurant and Coffee House

Extend our existing leisure facilities and add more car parking spaces

Extend the Subtropical Swimming Paradise

Expand our award-winning Aqua Sana to include new treatment rooms and a brand-new Treetop Sauna, bringing our incredible spa experiences to new heights

Center Parcs Longford Forest said: “As with everything we do, sustainability will be at the forefront of our plans and we’ll be introducing air source heat pumps, high efficiency LED lighting and solar power to reduce the environmental impact of our accommodation and central buildings.

“We’ll be working on the extension in stages to minimise any disruption to our guests’ breaks, with works starting in September 2024.”