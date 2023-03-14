fbpx
SEARCH
HomeIrish NewsCenter Parcs Longford Forest Granted Planning Permission for €100m Expansion Development
Irish News

Center Parcs Longford Forest Granted Planning Permission for €100m Expansion Development

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Center Parcs has been granted planning permission for a €100m development at its Irish location, Center Parcs Longford Forest.

Center Parcs

The company is planning to:

  • Build 198 new lodges, including four luxurious Treehouses
  • Add a new restaurant and Coffee House
  • Extend our existing leisure facilities and add more car parking spaces
  • Extend the Subtropical Swimming Paradise
  • Expand our award-winning Aqua Sana to include new treatment rooms and a brand-new Treetop Sauna, bringing our incredible spa experiences to new heights

Center Parcs Longford Forest said: “As with everything we do, sustainability will be at the forefront of our plans and we’ll be introducing air source heat pumps, high efficiency LED lighting and solar power to reduce the environmental impact of our accommodation and central buildings.

“We’ll be working on the extension in stages to minimise any disruption to our guests’ breaks, with works starting in September 2024.” 

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Interview: Thailand – Sustainable, Affordably Luxurious…and with Ireland in Mind!

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie