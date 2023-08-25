Thanksgiving Countdown – Celebrate the Holidays in NYC

Thanksgiving Countdown with New York City Tourism + Conventions, the official destination marketing organisation for New York City’s 5 boroughs. Visitors are invited to celebrate the holidays in NYC which officially kicks off with the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on 23 November. From November to January, events such as cheerful performances, winter exhibitions, holiday lightings, and more across all five boroughs will surprise and delight even the most discerning traveller coming to NYC.

“New York City is one of the world’s most iconic and aspirational holiday destinations, with magical energy felt across all five boroughs and an incredible number of seasonal activities to enjoy at this special time of year,” said New York City Tourism + Conventions, President & CEO Fred Dixon. “The fourth quarter is the most popular time of year for visitors. We expect to welcome nearly seven million travelers between Thanksgiving and New Years in 2023 – a very strong indicator of New York City’s enduring popularity.”

Fifth Avenue, Midtown East, Manhattan Little Italy, Manhattan, NYC Ridgewood, Queens, NYC

Ways to Celebrate the Holiday Season in NYC

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from West 77th to Macy’s Herald Square Store: 23 Nov | Manhattan

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 29 Nov | Midtown Manhattan

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, Midtown, Manhattan

Lighting of the Largest Menorah in Brooklyn: 7—15 Dec | Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, NYC

New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop: 31 Dec – 1 Jan | Midtown Manhattan

Cheerful Performances:

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall: 17 Nov — 1 Jan | Midtown

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker Presented by New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater: 24 Nov — 31 Dec | Upper West Side

Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil at The Theater at MSG: 7—28 Dec | Midtown

The Christmas Show at St. George Theatre: 8—10 Dec | St. George, Staten Island – a 2-hour production filled with high energy and a rhinestone-studded series of songs and dances that the whole family will enjoy.

The Magic Flute Holiday Presentation at The Met Opera: 8—30 Dec | Upper West Side

Holiday Programming at the Apollo Theater: 9 & 30 Dec | Harlem – check out the annual Kwanzaa Celebration on 30 Dec plus the Apollo Amateur Night Holiday Special on 9 Dec.

The Apollo Theater, New York, NY PHOTO CREDIT: Kate Glicksberg

Candlelight Holiday Concert Series: Select dates from 13—21 Dec | Brooklyn Heights – these concerts at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, the Church of Heavenly Rest and The Williamsburg Hotel has live, multi-sensory musical performances that transport guests to awe-inspiring locations in NYC like never before.

The Brooklyn Nutcracker at Kings Theatre: 16 Dec | Flatbush, Brooklyn – this offers a fresh take on the cherished holiday favourite. Brilliantly weaving in the tapestry of Brooklyn through its innovative and skilful performance.

O. Henry’s The Gift of the Magi at Queens County Farm: 16 Dec | Glen Oaks, Queens – experience a free, outdoor reading of O. Henry’s The Gift of the Magi by acclaimed actor Kevin R. Free on the farm’s three-acre pasture.

Circle Songs: A Holiday Concert Series at Perelman Arts Center (PAC NYC): 20—23 Dec | Lower Manhattan – a four-evening holiday concert series features countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo with The Knights, Toshi Reagon’s circle of sonic experiences, Time for Three and the dynamic Broadway duo; Orfeh and Andy Karl.

The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis at Carnegie Hall: 22—23 Dec | Midtown – The New York Pops’ annual holiday tradition returns for a merry night of classic carols & contemporary favourites with Broadway baritone and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis.

Three Kings Day Parade, East Harlem, Manhattan, NYC

Winter Exhibitions & Cultural Events

Seaport Celebrations | Lower Manhattan

The historic cobblestone streets of The Seaport and Pier 17 transform into a festive haven, including the tree lighting on 28 Nov, the Hanukkah Menorah Lighting on 7 Dec and decorations throughout the streets. Visit Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s latest culinary delight, the Tin Building just steps away.

Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden: 17 Nov – 15 Jan | Bedford Park, The Bronx

This captivates with model trains zipping through a magical exhibition featuring over 190 replicas of iconic NYC landmarks. These are meticulously crafted from materials like birch bark, lotus pods, and cinnamon sticks. Tickets go on sale on 14 Sept.

NYBG Holiday Train Show, Belmont, Bronx, NYC

Coming Together, Giving Thanks with Lewis Latimer House Museum & Voelker Orth Museum: 19 Nov | Flushing, Queens

This Thanksgiving visit Lewis Latimer House Museum and Voelker Orth Museum & dive into the tapestry of gratitude and explore diverse rituals and traditions for giving thanks.

Christmas Tree & Neapolitan Baroque Crèche at The Met Fifth Ave.: 21 Nov — 7 Jan | Upper East Side, Manhattan

The Met’s Christmas Tree and Neapolitan Baroque Crèche display features a beautifully decorated tree with a nativity scene that originates from an assemblage of 18th-century Neapolitan figures generously contributed by American artist & collector Loretta Hines Howard back in 1964.



A Christmas Carol: The Manuscript at The Morgan Library & Museum: 21 Nov – 7 Jan | Murray Hill, Manhattan

The Morgan displays Charles Dickens’ original manuscript of A Christmas Carol in J. Pierpont Morgan’s Library. Bound in red goatskin leather, the manuscript was gifted to Dickens’ solicitor, Thomas Mitton, and later came into the possession of Pierpont Morgan in the 1890s. This season, the manuscript will be turned to page seven.

The Origami Holiday Tree at the American Museum of Natural History: From 22 Nov | Upper West Side, Manhattan

Showcasing more than 1,000 hand-crafted models, the delightfully decorated Origami Holiday Tree is opening to the public on 22 Nov at the American Museum of Natural History. The theme of this year’s 13-foot tree is Elephants, featuring models inspired by the new exhibition The Secret World of Elephants, debuting 13 Nov.

Holiday Express: Toys and Trains from the Jerni Collection at New York Historical Society: 24 Nov — 4 Feb | Upper West Side, Manhattan

At the New York Historical Society, an annual wintertime favourite, the Jerni Collection takes centre stage, displaying handcrafted and hand-painted toy trains spanning the years 1850 to 1940. An assortment of toy train stations illustrates the design evolution from the early 20th century to the era of World War II.

Holiday Wreath Workshop at Wave Hill: 1—3 Dec | Riverdale, The Bronx

Visit Wave Hill for wreath-making workshops & learn simple techniques for designing one-of-a-kind decorations, as well as strolling through an artisan market on site.

Christmas in Historic Richmond Town: 9—10 Dec | Richmond, Staten Island

Experience Historic Richmond Town which undergoes a charming Dickens-style makeover. From engaging living history demonstrations, unique gift shopping, crafting and exploring the tinsmith, carpenter and general store, to encounters with Santa, delectable local cuisine and many more joyful attractions, this two-day event promises a jolly ambience for all ages to enjoy.



Holiday Lights:

Shine Bright Only at Hudson Yards: Throughout the holiday season | Hudson Yards, Manhattan

Shine Bright Only at Hudson Yards will showcase over 2 million twinkling lights. The spectacle of 725 adorned evergreen trees, 115 miles of string lights and impressive 16-foot illuminated hot air balloon structures are positioned throughout the Public Square and Gardens.

NYC Winter Lantern Festival: Illuminate the Farm at Queens County Farm Museum:

17 Nov —7 Jan | Glen Oaks, Queens

Unique light displays light up the six acres of historic farmland. This stunning array of artisanal lanterns creates an unforgettable immersive experience featuring a dazzling display of lights and illuminated Chinese lanterns, all handmade by skilled artisans.

Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden: 17 Nov — 1 Jan | Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

Lightscape returns with a longer illuminated trail, more works of art from around the world, and new, immersive experiences. Monumental light sculptures and over a million lights create a winter wonderland along a one-mile, moonlit, outdoor trail. Pop-up snack, and dining areas offer seasonal treats along the way.

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights: 17 Nov — 7 Jan | Bronx Park, The Bronx

390+ lanterns representing nearly 100 animal and plant species at the Bronx Zoo’s family-centric holiday lights festival during the evenings. This has seasonal treats, classic holiday music, the Holiday Train, new interactive experiences, and other festive entertainment.

NYBG GLOW: Select dates from 17 Nov —13 Jan | Bedford Park, The Bronx

Discover the beauty of the New York Botanical Garden’s landscape and historic buildings, breathtakingly illuminated. The Garden’s iconic sights and architecture, including the Haupt Conservatory and the LuEsther T. Mertz Library Building, become dramatic, glittering canvases during NYBG GLOW evening events.

Festive Hotel Offerings:

NYC Hotel Week: Give the Gift of an NYC Hotel Stay this Winter: On sale from 14 Nov| Citywide

New York City Tourism + Conventions’ NYC Hotel WeekSM will return as part of NYC Winter OutingSM. Give the gift of New York City with a 24% discount on hotel stays at over 100 hotels. Reservations open 14 Nov; valid for stays over 3 Jan – 4 Feb, 2024.

Fifth Avenue, Midtown East, Manhattan

Letters to Santa at Lotte New York Palace: | Midtown

Ice Skating & Outdoor Activities:

The Rink at Bryant Park: Throughout the Holiday Season | Midtown

Visit the City’s largest free-admission skating rink, a holiday market comprising nearly 200 merchants and a rinkside bar and food hall at The Lodge. The Winter Village typically opens in time for Halloween & remains open through early March.

Bryant Park, Midtown, Manhattan, NYC Bryant Park, Midtown, Manhattan, NYC Bryant Park, Midtown, Manhattan, NYC

Bryant Park, Midtown West, Manhattan, NYC

The Rink at Rockefeller Center: 21 Oct through March 2024 | Midtown

Skate under the iconic Christmas tree. Rockefeller Center, in collaboration with Coach, will once again offer exciting additions, including a unique holiday gift shop, a custom hospitality cart with special treats, and live on-site patch customization for a curated line of Coach products. Santa will also join skaters on the ice in December.

Wollman Rink: 28 Oct — 15 Mar 2024 | Central Park, Manhattan

The Wollman Rink’s 2023–2024 ice season reopens for skating in Central Park. This year, Wollman Rink in partnership with Culture Pass, as well as the expansion of the Wollman Rink Access Program.

Wollman Rink, Central Park, Manhattan, NYC

Classic Harbor Line Holiday-Themed Cruises: From 15 Nov | Manhattan

Indulge in wonderful holiday adventures on board-themed cruises, including four-course holiday brunches, Cocoa and Carols, and Holidays Jazz. Set sail across the East and Hudson Rivers, treating yourself to captivating views of the NYC skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

City Cruises Holiday-Themed Cruises: From 23 Nov | Manhattan

Enjoy NYC on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s dining cruises, plus more. Delight in the festive decorations, delectable meals and breathtaking city views from the glass-enclosed deck as the cruise glides across the East and Hudson Rivers.

NYRR Midnight Run in Central Park: 31 Dec — 1 Jan | Midtown

Join the fun with a running head start for 2024 at the NYRR Midnight Run. As 2023 comes to a close, the countdown to 2024 begins at 11:59pm and at the stroke of midnight, a fireworks display will light up the night sky and kick off the start of the four-mile race.

Coney Island Polar Plunge: 1 Jan | Coney Island, Brooklyn

Members of the Polar Bear Club and anyone daring enough to participate boldly journey into the frigid waters at Coney Island. The event is free with participants encouraged to donate to community organizations.

Coney Island Polar Plunge

About New York City Tourism + Conventions

New York City’s economic recovery continued in 2022 with over 56 million travelers arriving in the City—a 72.5% increase over 2021. This activity marks the return of 85% of the City’s record 2019 visitation levels. The City remains on track to welcome 63.2 million visitors in 2023. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nyctourism.com or chat to New York City travel expert, Tryphavana Cross (New York City Tourism + Conventions Ireland).

NYC & Company and United Airlines – ITTN

For More on New York City

For more on New York City, check out Shane Cullen’s reports on the festive fam trip in December 2022 with New York City Tourism + Conventions (formerly known as NYC & Company) in conjunction with United Airlines: