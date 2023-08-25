Pegasus Airlines Enters Climate Action Partnership

Turkish low fares airline Pegasus Airlines has entered a partnership with Norway-based climate technology company CHOOOSE.

The partnership allows passengers to estimate, online, the carbon impact of their flights ahead of flying and, therefore, address their travel emissions by supporting verified climate solutions.

Güliz Öztürk, CEO at Pegasus Airlines, said: “At Pegasus Airlines, we are very happy to have taken yet another stride towards sustainability. On climate action, we have committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. We have strengthened our commitment further through our emissions intensity target, aiming to reduce carbon emissions per revenue passenger kilometres by 20% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels. Our targets will require significant abatement actions in our operations and the infrastructure we use. We are working on a wide range of initiatives to achieve our targets. We also know that our passengers have expectations to be presented with opportunities to take action regarding their travel. When it comes to sustainability, we strongly believe that the entire ecosystem should act together and therefore take collaborative action. Therefore, we wanted to create an additional platform to encourage our guests to contribute to climate action when they travel. We are happy to be launching this new climate program in collaboration with CHOOOSE. We hope that this program will provide us with more opportunities to engage with our guests regarding our sustainability efforts.”

The new platform allows travellers to estimate their greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and gives passengers and corporate travel managers the option to voluntarily address the carbon emissions associated with their flights by contributing to projects that advance climate action around the world (including supporting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)). The climate programme will expand to include a booking flow integration.