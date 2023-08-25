Finnair Increases Arctic Options for Dublin Airport Passengers

Finnair has announced new routes which will, ultimately, see it adding an extra Arctic connection option for holidaymakers flying out of Dublin.

The airline – currently celebrating its 100th anniversary – has launched a new ‘Arctic Express’ service connecting Helsinki, Rovaniemi and Tromso; aimed at improving its Nordic flight connections.

Rovaniemi is the official hometown of Santa Claus, in Lapland. The new routes will operate twice a week from December 2.

All services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections from top Irish and UK airports: including, Dublin Airport, London Heathrow, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

Antti Tolvanen, Finnair SVP Network & Revenue Management, said: “The Arctic nature and high-quality travel experiences appeal to travellers from various parts of the world, such as Asia and Central Europe.”

“With this new connection, visitors to the Arctic region can conveniently combine both Lapland and Northern Norway in one trip.”