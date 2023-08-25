SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsFinnair Increases Arctic Options for Dublin Airport Passengers
Travel News

Finnair Increases Arctic Options for Dublin Airport Passengers

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Finnair has announced new routes which will, ultimately, see it adding an extra Arctic connection option for holidaymakers flying out of Dublin.

The airline – currently celebrating its 100th anniversary – has launched a new ‘Arctic Express’ service connecting Helsinki, Rovaniemi and Tromso; aimed at improving its Nordic flight connections.

Rovaniemi is the official hometown of Santa Claus, in Lapland. The new routes will operate twice a week from December 2.

All services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections from top Irish and UK airports: including, Dublin Airport, London Heathrow, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

Antti Tolvanen, Finnair SVP Network & Revenue Management, said: “The Arctic nature and high-quality travel experiences appeal to travellers from various parts of the world, such as Asia and Central Europe.” 

“With this new connection, visitors to the Arctic region can conveniently combine both Lapland and Northern Norway in one trip.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Pegasus Airlines Enters Climate Action Partnership

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie