Brand New NYC Borough Pass Find Out with ITTN & NYC T+C.

ITTN’s Shane Cullen interviews John Marshall from the recently launched NYC Borough Pass as part of the series spotlighting NYC, in conjunction with New York City Tourism + Conventions.

NYC Borough Pass

John Marshall explained the concept behind the newly launched NYC Borough Pass. The pass allows travellers to discover neighbourhood icons and some of the most uniquely New York sites in the City. The tagline is, “With NYC Borough Pass, the journey is the destination. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens & Staten Island. At your Fingertips.”

The pass is designed to promote the neighbourhoods and cultures that make NYC one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting destinations.

The Pass features a diverse roster of popular cultural attractions, museums, and performing arts venues in each of the five boroughs. Attractions on offer include Staten Island Children’s Museum, MOMA PS1 (MOMA’s little sister gallery), New York Botanical Garden and many more.

Pass holders redeem their passes for entry at museums and cultural sites and receive discounts for performances of Amateur Night at the Apollo and Repertorio Español (check out the full list here).

There are 1-day ($35), 3-day ($65), 7-day ($75) and 90-day passes ($102).

