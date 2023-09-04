TAP Air Portugal Expands Route Network

TAP Air Portugal has expanded its route network to Brazil, making the South American country more accessible to Irish holidaymakers in the process.

TAP is adding an extra 11 weekly flights between Portugal and Brazil from the end of next March; cementing its position as the leading carrier linking Europe and Brazil in the process.

The benefit to Irish holidaymakers is that all flights – from Porto and Lisbon – Services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections from Dublin Airport; as well as UK airports London Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester.

From next Spring, TAP will provide 91 flights per week from Portugal’s two biggest cities to 11 Brazilian cities.

The expanded service will see increased frequency on the Lisbon-Rio de Janeiro and Lisbon-Recife routes and there will be new routes to Sao Paulo, Belem, Brasilia, Natal, Maceio, Porto Alegre and Salvador.

TAP is also expanding its operations to North America, with extra flights from Lisbon to Toronto and San Francisco. The airline will also increase frequency to Africa, with extra frequency to Maputo and Mozambique.