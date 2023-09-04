MSC Cruises to Sail 3 Ships in Middle East This Winter

MSC Cruises will have three ships sailing in the Middle East this winter.

MSC has announced that it will add new ports of call for two of its three sailing itineraries in the Middle East during the winter 2023-24 season to consolidate its position as the region’s number one line.

The company will also back up its ambitious drive in the area’s growing popularity with 80,000 return air seats as part of its ‘Fly&Cruise’ programme with leading airlines, providing winter sunshine for international guests.

MSC Virtuosa will sail 17 new 7-night voyages in the Arabian Gulf from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Doha in Qatar, the new port call of Manama in Bahrain, both Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island in the UAE and back to Dubai. International guests have a choice of three embarkation ports: Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi. MSC Virtuosa will also serve as a cruise ship hotel for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to be held between 24 and 26 November.

MSC Opera returns to the region after a successful 2022-23 season with 22 separate 7-night sailings in 2023-24 from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, either Khasab in Oman or Fujairah in the UAE, the Omani capital Muscat and back to Dubai.

MSC Cruises’ ‘Fly&Cruise’ product for winter 2023-24 has more than 60,000 return seats available throughout the season from Europe, South America and Canada to the Gulf region with nonstop flights to both Dubai with Emirates and Doha with Qatar Airways.

MSC Orchestra will operate a new itinerary during the winter 2023-24 season from Safaga in Egypt with 20 7-night sailings to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Aqaba for Petra in Jordan, a new port of call at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Sokhna Port for Cairo in Egypt and back to Safaga for Luxor. International guests can embark at Safaga, Jeddah, Sharm El-Sheikh and Sokhna Port.

The ‘Fly&Cruise’ product for MSC Orchestra’s Red Sea sailings will provide more than 20,000 return air seats throughout the season and be available from most major European countries with flights to Hurghada in Egypt, which is relatively close to embark in Safaga, and air services to Sharm El-Sheikh. Guests from Brazil will fly to Cairo to board the ship at Sokhna Port.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, commented: “I am delighted to observe the continuous growth and popularity of the Middle East as a pivotal winter destination for our British and Irish Customers. With the strategic incorporation of alluring new ports, seamless ‘Fly&Cruise’ offerings, and the distinguished presence of our leading fleet, including MSC Virtuosa—our beloved UK-based ship— we remain determined to offer exceptional journeys that combine luxury, cultural enrichment, and relaxation for our valued customers from the UK and Ireland. The Middle East stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences, cementing its status as an indisputable winter haven for discerning travellers.”