Travel News

Spain’s Tourism Recovery Continues with 10.1 Million Inbound Visitors in July

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

Spain remains on course to return to pre-pandemic levels of inbound tourism this year, with new figures showing 10.1 million overseas guests visited the country during July.

In all, the Iberian country welcomed 47.6 million foreign tourists over the course of the first seven months of the year. With strong booking levels already identified for August and September, the country is confident of passing 2019/pre-Covid levels of tourism business.

In July, 2019 – nearly a year before Covid truly took a foothold – 9.9 million people visited Spain on holiday.

A recent study by the Universidad Europea suggested 300 million people could visit Spain this year, as a whole, which would be a 7% increase on 2022 levels.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
