Loganair Unveils Biggest Ever Glasgow-Donegal Schedule

Loganair has expanded its services to Donegal – unveiling its biggest-ever schedule between Glasgow and Donegal for 2024.

The UK’s largest regional airline remains the only carrier offering a direct air link between the UK and Donegal and, following strong customer demand, has announced an extended summer season for next year.

Running from April to October, flights will increase from 2023’s schedule of three per week to four per week for 2024.

The move will almost double passenger numbers for the upcoming season, further boosting connectivity between the UK and Northwest Ireland. Loganair’s summer 2024 schedule from Glasgow to Donegal takes off on 5 April 2024.

All fares include a 15kg luggage allowance, inflight refreshments, discounts for children aged 11 and under, and a mandatory carbon offset charge as part of the airline’s innovative GreenSkies sustainability programme.

Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer, Loganair, said: “The popularity of this route in summer 2023 has been good, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has visited Donegal. It’s breathtaking, and we are glad the expanded service next summer will give more customers than ever the chance to see this incredible part of Ireland.

“Equally, we hope our customers in Ireland will enjoy the added opportunities to travel to Glasgow and experience everything that our vibrant home city has to offer.”

Loganair has flown to Donegal Airport since the early 1990s and the relaunch of its Glasgow route in July this year sparked a positive response from customers, proving the air link remains as popular as ever.

The service will again be operated by the quieter and more comfortable ATR-42 aircraft, and will run on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Eilís Docherty, Managing Director, Donegal Airport, said: “The passenger numbers in July and August 2023 confirm the continuing demand for this route, and we are delighted that Loganair will be increasing the duration and frequency of flights for 2024. We look forward to working with Loganair from early April next year to continue to provide direct flights between Donegal and Glasgow.”