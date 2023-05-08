SWISS Becomes Latest Airline to Post Strong Financial Results

SWISS – or Swiss International Air Lines – has become the latest airline to report strong financial results.

The carrier reported operating profits of CHF78.4m (€80m) for the first three months of this year – its traditionally seasonally weak first quarter – up from CHF47.4m a year ago; and a 55% year-on-year rise in revenue to CHF1.1bn.

“Our lower cost base following our restructuring in 2021 and the high reliability of our flight schedules again served as key factors in this strong earnings performance,” said SWISS chief financial officer Markus Binkert.

“Our first-quarter result is a clear confirmation that SWISS is structurally sound and was able to take further full advantage of a favourable market environment. People’s keen desire to travel continues to generate a strong demand for flights, while our industry’s overall capacities remain reduced following the corona years.”