Fáilte Ireland Appointed Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Champion

Fáilte Ireland has been appointed as a Sustainable Development Goal Champion (SDG) for 2023-2024, in an initiative announced by Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan TD.

Fáilte Ireland has a long-term commitment to the sustainable development of the tourism industry in Ireland and as SDG Champion, will act as an advocate and promoter of the SDGs across the sector, supporting tourism businesses to develop sustainable practices.

In all, 26 organisations from across Ireland, who are leaders in driving forward Ireland’s progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will participate in the programme, which aims to raise public awareness of the SDGs.

Jenny DeSaulles, director of sector development at Fáilte Ireland, said: “Sustainable development has been a key area of focus for Fáilte Ireland for a number of years now, and we are proud to be appointed Sustainable Development Champions. As the National Tourism Development Authority in Ireland, we are strategically identifying and building the SDGs into our work programmes, and we look forward to using this platform to further enhance our ability to support and empower the tourism sector to play our collective part in the delivery of the SDG targets.”