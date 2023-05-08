Celene Duffy Joins APG Ireland

SEARCH
Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Celene Duffy has joined APG Ireland as Key Account Manager and will be responsible for promoting the airlines represented by APG Ireland to the Irish travel trade.

APG Ireland represents several prestigious carriers including Virgin Atlantic, Egypt Air and Westjet.

Celene started her travel career with Delta Airlines before working for a number of travel agents including Sunway and Topflight. For the last few years, she has worked in media and marketing sales for the Irish Independent Newspaper, including media sales to the travel trade.

Celene commented “I’m really looking forward to joining APG and working together to develop the partnerships with our airlines and industry colleagues. They say, ‘once you fall in love with the travel industry it never leaves you,’ that certainly was the case for me, and I’m excited to return.”

Best of Luck in the new role Celene!

