Swan Hellenic Appoints Thomas Harrison Sales Director for Mainland Europe

Swan Hellenic has appointed ultra-luxury cruise expert Thomas Harrison sales director for Europe, with immediate effect.

The role is a new one and was created to meet the ongoing strong acceleration in demand following rapid growth in consumer awareness and bookings. It covers the whole of Europe apart from the UK and Ireland, where first quarter bookings were up 900% in 2024.

“We’re delighted to welcome Thomas to our team,” said Swan Hellenic Chief Commercial Officer Patrizia Iantorno. “He’s a great results-focused leader. But what above all makes him a perfect fit for Swan Hellenic is his genuine passion for promoting the best guest experiences while forming enduring, mutually profitable relations with partners across countries and cultures.”

Thomas Harrison added: “I’m excited to join Swan Hellenic. It’s a remarkable brand and I look forward to spearheading its accelerating sales across Europe in partnership with existing and new travel trade partners. The demand for expedition travel is growing and Swan Hellenic offers guests a fantastic choice of unique destinations.”