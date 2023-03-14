fbpx
Travel News

Ryanair Announces OTA Sales and Booking Partnership with Etraveli Group

By Geoff Percival
Ryanair has announced a sales and booking partnership with online travel agent Etraveli Group – which includes the Mytrip, Gotogate and Flightnetwork brands.

It is the latest in a growing list of OTA agreements Ryanair has announced in recent months; the most recent of which was last week with OTA giant Lastminute.com.

Ryanair’s CMO, Dara Brady, said:“We are pleased to announce our latest “Approved OTA” partnership with      Etraveli Group and its OTA brands, including MyTrip, Gotogate and Flightnetwork, which will enable Etraveli Groups customers to book Ryanair’s low-fare flights with the guarantee of full price transparency and full access to their booking. We look forward to working with Etraveli Group over the years to come and carrying their customers onboard our market-leading network of Ryanair flights.”

Etraveli Group’s CCO, Johan Elwin, said:“We are excited to partner with Ryanair and look very much forward to this collaboration. This partnership not only strengthens our position but also benefits our customers by providing them with seamless access to Ryanair’s extensive network. It aligns with our ambition to offer the world’s best air content to our customers and partners both in and outside Europe. By leveraging our advanced tech solutions, including Virtual Interlining, we aim to enhance the travel experience and drive the future of air travel.”

