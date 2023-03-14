Riviera Travel Adds New Italian Escorted Tour to 2025 Programme

Riviera Travel has added a new Italian escorted tour to its 2025 programme.

The 8-day Tuscany, Florence and Siena holiday is on sale now, with departures available from April to October 2025.

The tour includes visits to the leaning tower of Pisa, Uffizi Gallery and San Gimignano, often described as one of Italy’s most beautiful hilltop villages; and lunch at one of Tuscany’s rural family owned farms, known as ‘agriturismos’.

Prices start from €2,035pp.

Will Sarson, product director at Riviera Travel, said: “This charming eight-day escorted tour is the perfect combination of visits to world-famous sights and smaller, hidden gems. We pride ourselves on offering authentic, memorable holidays, and this new tour is the ideal way to discover a beautiful part of Italy, with everything taken care of.”

Riviera Travel has a total of 1,058 tours on sale for 2025, across Europe, Asia, North and South America, Australasia and Africa.