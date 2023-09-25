Supplier Spotlight: Top Expedition Cruise Sales Tips from the Expedition Cruise Network

Expedition cruising is becoming more and more popular. Not only perfect for travellers who want to follow in the footsteps of famous Antarctic explorers like Tom Crean and Sir Ernest Shackleton to see what they saw over a hundred years ago, but also great for those keen to experience firsthand some of the most remote corners of the world, from the Arctic to the Galapagos and beyond.

Selling expedition cruise trips can be intimidating – they are often once-in-a-lifetime holidays for clients – so it is important to make the right recommendation for them. With expedition costs to Antarctica starting at an average of EUR8,500.00 per person, clients are likely to be well-informed, having already spent time researching destinations and will come equipped with questions. Very often, what stands between you and a generous commission is a little bit of product knowledge and knowing what, and who, to ask in case you get stuck.

At the Expedition Cruise Network, we cumulatively have over thirty years of experience of selling global expedition cruising destinations. Here are our top-selling tips to help you convert expedition cruise enquiries into bookings.

Sell the destination experience first, not the ship and onboard amenities . While the onboard experience will play a role in the final decision-making of which operator your clients choose, expedition cruising is all about the destination and you should know the key selling points of the destination your clients are interested in.

Start by becoming an expert in one destination and build your knowledge from there. Antarctica is usually a great place to start as it is the most popular expedition cruise destination. Most of the expedition cruise operators that offer trips to polar regions will have a wealth of resources on their websites. In addition to this, at the ECN we offer destination specific resources, lists of operators visiting particular destinations, webinar sessions, and more.

Know the key differences between expedition cruise operators. There is a wide range of expedition cruise operators, and they travel to a variety of destinations: from well-established polar expedition cruise specialists such as Quark Expeditions and AE Expeditions, to global luxury expedition cruise companies like Ponant, Silversea, and Seabourn Expeditions, with a spectrum of specialist and niche operators in between. In addition to popular destinations such as the polar regions and the Galapagos, expedition ships travel to all seven continents. Whether your clients wish to explore South Pacific islands onboard a small ship led by an expert expedition team, or they are looking for an alternative to large cruise ships in Alaska, be rest assured there is something for everyone.

. There is a wide range of expedition cruise operators, and they travel to a variety of destinations: from well-established polar expedition cruise specialists such as Quark Expeditions and AE Expeditions, to global luxury expedition cruise companies like Ponant, Silversea, and Seabourn Expeditions, with a spectrum of specialist and niche operators in between. In addition to popular destinations such as the polar regions and the Galapagos, expedition ships travel to all seven continents. Whether your clients wish to explore South Pacific islands onboard a small ship led by an expert expedition team, or they are looking for an alternative to large cruise ships in Alaska, be rest assured there is something for everyone. Join the Expedition Cruise Network– we can help you with all the above and more! Our membership is completely free for travel trade professionals keen to sell expedition cruising and as the only travel trade organisation specialising in the promotion of expedition cruising, we are here to help you become an expert in selling expeditions.

The cruise ship Safari Endeavour enters Red Bluff Bay on Baranof Island, Tongass National Forest, Alaska, USA. Antarctic Peninsula, Brown Station

Our members enjoy these benefits:

Access to 18 global expedition cruise operators including household names such as Silversea Expeditions and HX (the new brand name for Hurtigruten Expeditions) to niche operators such as Latin Trails, UnCruise Adventures, and more.

A one-stop-shop for expedition cruise selling tools: all expedition cruise brochures in one place, the opportunity to learn about expedition cruise destinations, seasonality, key operators, online training hub and more.

Reduced travel agent rates, some of them exclusive to our members.

Regular informative webinars, ship visits, and more.

Opportunities to win fam trip places to destinations such as Antarctica, the Galapagos, and others.

Regular exclusive content through our informative newsletters and engaging blog posts.

Curious young California sea lion with snorkelers underwater at Los Islotes, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Become an expedition cruise expert today! Join us here https://www.expeditioncruisenetwork.com/member-signup