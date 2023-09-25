RIP Nora Desmond – Premier Travel

ITTN is saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Nora Desmond, one of the industry’s longest-trading and owner of Premier Travel in Cork. Nora Desmond passed away this morning after a short illness.

Dominic Burke, Travel Centres shared “Nora was a much-valued member of the Travel Centres family and was one of the original agents who helped to establish the predecessor of the consortium back in 1999. Condolences to all of Nora’s immediate family, Jim and long-serving colleagues, Karen and Jenny.”

Details of removal and funeral will be shared once arrangements have been made.