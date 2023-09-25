Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Returned to Dublin

Turkish Airlines arrived in Dublin at Powerscourt Golf Club with the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup on 21 September. Local high-profile figures and members of the business community attended the event.

Since its inception in 2013, the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup now brings together over 8,000 players who compete against one another in more than 85 tournaments worldwide.

The event at Powerscourt Golf Club was one of 88 tournaments in this year’s Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup – with the victors competing in the Grand Finals in Türkiye later this year. Those who win will go through to the Grand Finals and have the chance to play at Gloria Serenity Resort on the Turkish Golf Coast.

Representing Dublin, Peter McKeever secured their champion position with 38 points, and John Galligan was runner-up, while Jason McCarthy came third.

The Closest to the Pin competition was won by Jason McCarthy for the men and Ann Marie Dalton for the women. Peter McKeever won the lowest gross score with a score of 70.

Turkish Airlines General Manager in Dublin, Ebuzer Tanhan said: “We warmly thank all of our guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup here in Dublin a huge success. Once again, it was a thrilling tournament in the TAWGC series, congratulations to our winner, Peter McKeever, We wish him the best of luck in Türkiye.“

Turkish Airlines’ support makes the past events, such as the Turkish Airlines Open and TAWGC in Antalya, an international premium destination for golfers with outstanding facilities.