Supplier Spotlight: Savings With Silversea

Offer your clients incredible savings of €3,000 per suite plus a 15% reduced deposit on over 520 voyages exploring all 7 continents from late 2024 through 2026. To take advantage of this exclusive offer, reserve their Silversea suite by 31 October 2024 using our all-inclusive fares.

Mediterranean

Discover More

Blessed by sapphire waters, medieval cities, mouth-watering gastronomy and history that dates back for centuries, the Mediterranean is a region that never fails to deliver. This region holds a special place in our heart as it is our home. Your clients will explore the Mare Nostrum’s millennial stories and secluded beaches, many hidden entirely from view. Medieval picturesque villages abound, while small intimate islands welcome guests to discover their secrets, accessible only thanks to our intimate ships. Emerge from charming cobblestone streets to explore a treasure chest of art, history and architecture with no equal on the planet. From small hidden ports to large iconic cities to hundreds of World Heritage sites, discover and rediscover the real Mediterranean, only with Silversea.

Your clients can enjoy more days, more places, more seasons, more choice and more time, with our new collection of Mediterranean destinations. A deeper, more immersive look, with itineraries lasting 7 to 50+ days, and overnights in Seville, Naples, Valletta and more. Clients can dive into the authentic beauty, traditions and soul of each place they visit with longer stays in port and ashore experiences that take them to the heart of the destination. Your clients can take all the time they like to discover and rediscover the Mediterranean with a longer sailing season, stretching from April to November

Discover More

Silver Ray

See the world in a new light.

Building on our shining success with Silver Nova in 2023, our second Nova-class ship, Silver Ray, is a guiding light for the future of luxury travel. A bold, asymmetrical design creates wide open spaces and vast breathtaking views of your client’s destination, everywhere they look. Innovative and indulgent luxury experiences make their voyage unforgettable, while cutting-edge technologies and a whole new approach to sustainability ensure respect for the environment, wherever and whenever they sail.

Silver Ray was built from the water up to be as open as possible, with an innovative design that creates light-drenched spaces and breathtaking vistas all around, including glass walls in all suites and most public spaces. Glass elevators showcase each destination while the La Terrazza dining venue has 270° of glazing all the way around. All this culminates in a one-of-a-kind atrium, featuring a continuous floor-to-ceiling “glass wall” spanning two whole decks. And there’s so much more. With uninterrupted panoramas from all over the ship, Silver Ray can, at times, seem completely transparent as it opens up to the world like never before.

Sea And Land Taste – S.A.L.T.

Take an enlightened look at the cultures and communities of the world with S.A.L.T., Silversea’s indulgent and innovative culinary program. Featuring recipes, ingredients and stories from the destination, it’s a unique gourmet experience that plays out across bright and spacious venues throughout Silver Ray. From menus that change with each place visited to onboard spaces for creating and recreating local dishes, S.A.L.T. brings the flavors of the world right to your client’s table.

S.A.L.T. Lab and Chef’s Table.

There’s no place in the world like our S.A.L.T. Lab, a light and airy test kitchen overlooking the water with sweeping views of the coastline everywhere you look. This is where guests are the star of the cooking show as they enjoy a hands-on interactive dining experience guided by our fantastic expert chefs. The light from inside blends with the light from outside as mixing locally-sourced ingredients to recreate your clients favorite dishes from each place visited. Then, at night, this breathtaking venue becomes S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table, a place to indulge in a choreographed menu highlighting exceptional recipes inspired by the destination, where the flavors change as often as the view outside.

SAVE. INDULGE. EXPLORE. ​

Your clients will enjoy savings of €3,000 per suite plus a 15% reduced deposit on more than 520 voyages exploring all 7 continents from late 2024 through 2026. This exclusive offer is available on our Door-to-Door and Port-to-Port All-Inclusive fares. To take advantage of this limited-time offer, invite your clients to book their suite with our best All-Inclusive fares by 31 October 2024.

Discover More