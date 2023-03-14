NCL: New York Is Calling Your Customers

When it comes to choosing between a city break or an immersive holiday at sea – you really don’t have to. With NCL®, your customers can do both! Why not encourage them to combine a 2-day city trip to New York, followed by an unforgettable cruise experience. Catch a show on Broadway. Wander Manhattan’s picture-perfect Central Park. Or admire the latest exhibitions at the Guggenheim Museum – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There is no end to what’s on offer in ‘The City That Never Sleeps’. Plus, there’s nothing quite like sailing out of the Big Apple, and seeing iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge and Midtown skyline from a totally new perspective. Unforgettable memories are guaranteed, all they have to do is decide where they want their cruise to go! They can discover the pink-sand beaches, turquoise waters and tangerine sunsets of Bermuda. Get to know the charm and heritage of Canada & New England. Or even sail back to Europe in style on a relaxing Transatlantic cruise.

They can hop on board Norwegian Escape® for a 5-day cruise to Bermuda on a round-trip from New York. Dip into a vibrant underwater world on a glass-bottom boat tour. Climb to the top of Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse, one of the oldest cast-iron lighthouses in the world for incredible views across the bay. And take advantage of the exceptional shopping, boutiques and crafts on offer in Royal Naval Dockyard. There is even an overnight stay – which means more time to explore the island. After a morning connecting to Bermuda, they can disconnect in the afternoon with a selection of over 50 treatments at our award-winning Mandara Spa®. And what could be better than an evening of high-energy dancing and hit songs of The Choir of Man?

Norwegian Escape

Or they can sail away on Norwegian Getaway® on a 7-day round-trip tour of Canada & New England from New York. See the grand mansions of Newport, Rhode Island, as they journey through 250 years of social and architectural history. Embrace nature at the world-famous Acadia National Park from Bar Harbor, Maine, a true wonder that simply has to be seen to truly appreciate it’s sheer beauty. And admire the rugged coastline that surrounds Halifax, Nova Scotia, the world’s second-largest natural harbour. Take steps through history and climb to The Citadel to witness the Old Town Clock. Back on board, sip a signature cocktail on the rocks and roll to the beats of classic hits at Syd Norman’s Pour House and dine when they want and where their palate leads them with a wide selection of complimentary and speciality dining options.

Or why not tell them about a 14-day cruise to remember on Norwegian Star® from New York to Reykjavik. Step onto French soil without ever leaving North America with a visit to Saint Pierre and Miquelon, from its rocky coastlines to its rich interior. In Nuuk, learn about the area’s storied past at the Greenland National Museum. Take to the water on a boat or sailing tour in Nuup Kangerlua – one of the world’s largest fjord systems – where they may encounter whales, seals, walruses and more. And if hiking, biking or horse riding is their thing, Isafjordur is the perfect port. Originally a church site and a 16th century trading post, the largest town in Iceland’s remote Westfjord’s region is now home to wonderful cultural and historical points of interest. On board Norwegian Star, guests can enjoy fun packed gameshows and parties in the Bliss Lounge and always bet on a goodtime at our award-winning Casinos at Sea®. What’s more, every day offers a different culinary voyage, with delicious global cuisine and Chef’s Signature Dishes that pair perfectly with carefully selected wines.

Norwegian Star Teppanyaki Restaurant

When they book now, guests get up to 35% off ALL cruises for a limited time! We’ll even help them get their holiday plans off the ground with up to €300 airfare credit on select cruises! Whichever amazing holiday your customers prefer, NCL has the perfect cruise for them to experience a different tomorrow.