Qatar Airways Introduces Caviar to Business Class, Further Elevating its Award-Winning Onboard Experience

Doha, Qatar – As the only airline in the world to have won the Skytrax World’s Best Business class 11 times, Qatar Airways announces further enhancement to its business class service with the introduction of caviar service on its menu offering.

Starting with 13 routes from 15 August, caviar lovers can experience the luxurious service onboard Qatar Airways business class between Doha and Boston, Dallas, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Washington.

Qatar Airways’ award-winning Business Class service features extensive food and beverage options, as well as on-demand dining where passengers can dine at their preferred meal time. The new caviar service can be enjoyed as a standalone option or part of the onboard meal courses.

Senior Vice President Product Development and Design, Ms. Xia Cai

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Product Development and Design, Ms. Xia Cai, said: “As the world’s only 11-time winner of the Skytrax ‘World’s Best Business Class’ award, Qatar Airways takes pride in providing the best premium business class travel experience. The introduction of caviar service, commonly available only in first class cabins, further elevates Qatar Airways’ award-winning business class experience. We are committed to continuously enhance our onboard services to elevate the industry’s standards and delight our passengers.”

Official Airline Partner of 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia

Business Class passengers with Qatar Airways will be able to enjoy this enhanced food and beverage menu as they travel to next year’s British & Irish Lions tour to Australia with the airline recently being announced as Official Title Partner and Official Airline Partner of next year’s British & Irish Lions tour.

The 2025 edition of the fabled Lions tours – which sees the best rugby union players from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales take on the best in the southern hemisphere every 4 years; alternating between Australia, South Africa and New Zealand – will be officially called The Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia and kicks off on June 28. For more, check out: https://ittn.ie/travel-news/qatar-airways-unveiled-as-series-sponsor-of-2025-british-irish-lions-tour-of-australia/