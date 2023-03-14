Supplier Spotlight: Flexible Booking with Bedsonline

Today’s traveller is looking for a booking experience that works with them and their needs, offering solutions that allow them to secure their travel plans without overcoming any obstacles – especially when it comes to payment.

The flexible booking options we offer to our agents:

Book now, pay later

Flexible, refundable rates

Local payments

Pre-payment platform

At Bedsonline, we’re firm believers in streamlining the day-to-day of our agents, and are aware of the benefits that flexible booking options can bring when it comes to appealing to the traveller of today.

Which is why we offer a range of flexible booking options for our agents to share with clients.

From ‘book now, pay later’ to flexible, refundable rates, we’re making it simple to satisfy the ever-changing needs of travellers around the world.

Search by Flexibility Terms in our Booking Engine

Did you know? The Bedsonline Booking Engine features a host of useful filters to refine searches at the consultation and booking stage.

But the most helpful, for agents looking to provide extra peace of mind to travellers, is our range of filters which allow agents to search for accommodations that offer free and partial cancellation options.

Because having flexible rates is imperative to today’s traveller!

Book Now, Pay Later

Be empowered when offering travellers their perfect trip with our ‘book now, pay later’ options – provided at the time of booking. Not only does this mean that travellers can rest easy knowing their booking is secure, but it ensures that travel is made accessible to all travellers.

With Bedsonline, agents can pay for clients’ bookings as late as 3 days before their check-in date, offering full control over the booking terms.

Local Payment Options

We work with local banks and partners across the globe to provide agents with suitable payment options in a wide range of currencies.

Working with us at Bedsonline means you can maximise your earning potential, while saving on costs and commissions thanks to our local payment options.

Pre-Payment Platform

Organising payments over a period of time can be beneficial to agents, and to travellers.

This is where our pre-payment platform comes in!

Here, agents can manage pending payments more efficiently, and even set up alerts for upcoming payment deadlines.

Improving the way that agents work is our goal at Bedsonline, and empowering agents with a wide choice of flexible payment and booking options is crucial to meeting the needs of travellers in today’s travel industry.

Not a partner with us yet?

Discover why we’re the travel partner of choice for 60K+ travel bookers around the world.

Register here!