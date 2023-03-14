The Best Sailing Routes Around the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands offer a unique sailing experience with their year-round pleasant climate and suitable winds for all skill levels. Sailors can enjoy conditions ranging from calm to high-speed sailing. Thanks to the constant trade winds, there’s little need for engines outside the harbour. Each island has its own personality and having returned time and time again, there is always more to explore.

The Trade Winds

The trade winds, which have been vital for sailors since the fourteenth century, pass directly through the Canary Islands. These permanent east-to-west winds, ideal for travel due to their smooth and regular nature, make sailing around the islands a breeze.



A Long Nautical Tradition

The Canary Islands boast a rich sailing heritage, supported by excellent facilities and a variety of equipment available for rent. With nearly 40 marinas and numerous nautical companies, sailors can choose from boats like Finns, 470s, Flying Dutchmans, Solings, Tornados, Stars, Lasers, and Vela Latinas, with or without a skipper. The islands also host top-tier sailing schools and frequent competitions, producing many world-class sailors, including Olympic medalists.

A Mild Climate

The Canary Islands enjoy one of the world’s most pleasant climates, with more hours of sunlight than anywhere else in Europe. Winter temperatures hover around 22ºC, making it an ideal season for sailing, while summer averages around 26ºC. The trade winds and the Azores anticyclone ensure sunny days and clear skies year-round.

Eight Islands, Multiple Routes

The Canarian archipelago consists of eight distinct islands: Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro, and La Graciosa. Their proximity allows sailors to explore diverse seascapes and landscapes without long journeys.

From Gran Canaria to Fuerteventura and Lanzarote

Many sailors begin their journey from Mogán, a charming old fishing port in Gran Canaria that has transformed into a popular marina. The first stop is Morro Jable, a town in southern Fuerteventura. From there, it’s an easy sail to Lanzarote, known for its stunning Papagayo beach and the architectural works of César Manrique. Sailors can then venture to La Graciosa, an unspoiled island north of Lanzarote with few roads and even fewer cars.

From Tenerife to La Gomera

Starting from Marina San Miguel in Tenerife, which offers essential amenities like electricity, toilets, and internet, sailors can explore beautiful beaches such as La Tejita, Las Vistas, Fañabé, San Juan, and El Duque. The bay of Antequera, accessible only from the ocean, offers opportunities for cetacean spotting. After visiting the Los Gigantes cliffs, sailors can moor at Las Galletas or Los Cristianos.A short sail from Tenerife, La Gomera offers docking options at Marina La Gomera, Playa Santiago, and Las Vueltas port, or anchorage at Cabrito beach. From La Gomera, many sailors continue to El Hierro, La Palma, or other islands. With its year-round pleasant weather, the Canary Islands provide endless sailing possibilities.

