Supplier Spotlight: 100 Agents to Win in Celebrity Cruises Giveaway!

By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

100 AGENTS WILL WIN IN OUR LATEST CELEBRITY MOMENTS PRIZE GIVEAWAY

The top 100 agents will win €500 each, to spend however they like on their Celebrity Rewards Mastercard. We’re also offering a €50 bonus for every 5 bookings you make, this is on top of the standard Celebrity Rewards, offering up to €20 per booking.

Simply make as many new Celebrity Cruises bookings as you can between 6 December 2023 and 29 February 2024 and register them on Celebrity Rewards.

Stay tuned on the Celebrity Loves Agents Facebook Group for more exciting prize giveaways.

Find out more: www.celebritycentral.ie/rewards

EARN A €25 BONUS FOR EACH OF YOUR FIRST 3 BOOKINGS WITH US

As well as earning up to €20 for every booking made with Celebrity Rewards, if you’re new to Celebrity Cruises, we’re offering a €25 bonus for each of your first 3 bookings. Simply register on Celebrity Central and visit Celebrity Rewards. Use your Booking Reference Numbers to claim all your bookings and earn rewards. It’s that easy!

Find out more: www.celebritycentral.ie/rewards

UP TO 75% OFF SECOND GUEST

When your clients book their dream holiday by 1 April 2024, they’ll enjoy up to 75% off second guest cruise fares*. Plus, we’re offering flights from Dublin to Europe from only €49pp*.

For clients looking for the best value, we’ve reduced the price of our All Included fares to €49 per person per day on Europe 2024 sailings*, offering an incredible saving compared to onboard prices.

Stay up to date with our latest offers and campaign updates on Celebrity Central.

Find out more: www.celebritycentral.ie   

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
