Sunway’s Lapland Flights Take Off!

Mary Denton and Eileen Penrose were in Dublin Airport this morning to see off a lot of very excited families to Lapland.

Sunways’ first two flights of the season took off today heading for Äkäslompolo and Ylläs on 2-night trips.

Sunway operate a series of 2 and 3 night packages to Lapland right up to Christmas.

The company’s packages depart from Dublin and include Snow Mobiles, Husky & Reindeer Rides, Private meeting with Santa, Santa Visit, Tobogganing, Elf School, Flights, 20kg Bags, Transfers, Accommodation, Meals, Thermal Clothing, Entertainment Elves & much more.

Sunway’s CEO, Mary Denton said: “It’s great to see our first flight of the season take off. A lot of work and planning goes into these magical trips so it’s so rewarding to see how excited everyone is heading off with their families. While its very busy overseeing our Lapland program, it is my favourite time of year, I love the buzz of it! A lot of Travel Agents around the country have clients on these trips and I’d like to thank them for their support. A big thanks to Aer Lingus, who also go that extra mile in helping to make these flights extra special. Lapland 2024 has just gone up for sale and it’s great to see all the interest in it. I look forward to seeing a lot of our trade colleagues over the Christmas season and I’d like to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas.”