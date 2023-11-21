ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Visit Salou Onboard as Lead Sponsor

It’s Awards Week! The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards – in association with Virgin Atlantic – take place this Friday from 6.30pm and the ITTN Team want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

As one of Irish holidaymaker’s favourite destinations, it’s no surprise that Visit Salou is back onboard, showing its unwavering support of the Irish travel trade, by sponsoring the Transportation, Accommodation & Insurance category at this years ITTN Awards.

Pere Granados, Mayor of Salou and President of Salou Tourist Board, said: “I want to emphasise that Ireland is a very important market for Salou. There is a special bond and great complicity, and we are committed to offering them unforgettable experiences.

“I want to congratulate all the tourism entrepreneurs who work tirelessly to raise the excellence of Salou as a tourist destination. Their dedication and professionalism are essential to keep us on the international tourist map. From the City Council of Salou and the Municipal Tourism Board, we will always stand with these entrepreneurs, and we will support all proposals and projects that contribute to positioning Salou as a leader in the tourism sector.

“I also want to express my full support to ITTN for its valuable work in the field of tourism. Recognising and highlighting the best companies and tourist destinations is fundamental to maintaining quality and competitiveness in our sector. ITTN plays a crucial role in this regard, and we thank them for their contribution to the promotion of Salou and other exceptional destinations.”

Salou is a unique town on the Mediterranean coast. Its shallow beaches with fine golden sands ideal for families, the capacity and quality of the accommodation and the great offer of leisure and entertainment, led by PortAventura World, have awarded it the title of tourist capital of the Costa Daurada, as well as the international recognition of “Europe’s Beach”

Salou offers you 9 beaches and coves, where you can dive into the warm crystalline waters of the Mediterranean Sea. During the day you could take a stroll along the seaside Jaume I Promenade, watch the sunset from the lighthouse scenic viewpoint, visit our historical Torre Vella or discover our impressive Coastal Path with a length of 4,5 kms and the magical viewpoint route. And fun is guaranteed at our exclusive cybernetic fountains show!

Discover all the magical secrets that the Mediterranean of Salou has to offer with its magnificent Viewpoint Route. 23 spectacular viewpoints that make up a pleasant way to stroll under the open, sunny skies of the Costa Daurada and, at the same time, with the intense Mediterranean sunshine. A path between sea and mountain, surrounded by forest mass and typical autochthonous vegetation, through which you will discover an enchanting Salou.

In addition, the final project includes up to 43 viewpoints. Come and discover the biodiversity, the vegetation and the crystalline waters that will accompany you along the route, through which you will be able to enjoy a relaxing natural space with the Mediterranean as your host.

The 2023 ITTN Awards will take place this Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm.

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!