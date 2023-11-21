ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Iberostar Sponsors ‘Best Luxury Agency’

It’s Awards Week! The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic take place this Friday from 6.30pm and the ITTN Team want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

Popular hotel chain, Iberostar, is back as Sponsor of Best Luxury Agency at the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards, bolstering its commitment to the Irish travel trade for the second year running.

Eilidh Marshall, Business Development Manager, Iberostar Ireland & UK, said: “Iberostar is delighted to be sponsoring the ‘Best Luxury Agency Award’ for 2023. During the last year we have continued to work closely with our wonderful agent partners in Ireland, which is pure joy, and the support we have received is just phenomenal! The awards are a fantastic way to say THANK YOU to you all and we look forward to working with you even closer in 2024! Good luck to you all at this very well deserved celebration!”

Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, is a leading hotel chain that is committed to developing a responsible tourism model focused on caring about both people and the environment.

With over 100 four and five-star hotels located on the best beaches, and in the most popular cities, all over Europe, Africa and the Caribbean, Iberostar has a selection of premium family friendly properties offering Star Camp kids club programme to promote fun with values, and exclusive adult friendly hotels offering the Aliveness concept to build an authentic culture of personal well-being. All clients can enjoy Iberostar’s Honest Food philosophy, based on the freedom to choose and enjoy healthy, authentic food.

At Iberostar, quality can be enjoyed throughout your stay, whether it’s experienced through the people who take care of you, or the places we’ve designed with your best interests at heart.

The 2023 ITTN Awards will take place this Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!