Travel News

Aer Lingus Owner IAG Outlines Medium Term Growth Targets

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Aer Lingus owner IAG has said it is targeting an operating margin of 12%-15% over the medium term and will continue to focus on improved customer satisfaction and sustainable operating profit growth.

The group owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Air Europa and Level.

Group management has been outlining the targets at a capital markets day at its London headquarters today.

Luis Gallego, IAG Chief Executive said: “We are focused on extending our core leadership positions in the North Atlantic and South Atlantic through developing our hubs, while enabling IAG Loyalty to reach its full potential within the Group. Our transformation and investment plans will drive a step change across our businesses, delivering efficiencies and a market-leading customer experience. Executing our strategy will enable us to deliver sustainable growth and returns for our shareholders.

IAG is also targeting more than €1.5bn in operating profit from its three Spanish airlines.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
