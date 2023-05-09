Stopping Over in Abu Dhabi – A Holiday Within a Holiday

ITTN’s Allie Sheehan was recently on a fam trip with Etihad Airways and Amazing Thailand.

To start the trip, the group had a one night stay in the Park Hyatt Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

The Park Hyatt Saadiyat Island is one of the hotels clients can choose as part of a stopover package with Etihad.

Saadiyat Island is located in between Abu Dhabi city and Yas Island and has stunning beaches and views. The Park Hyatt offers 306 luxuriously appointed rooms, suites, and villas. The hotel has three restaurants, ‘The Cafe’ for breakfast, lunch and dinner, ‘The Beach House’ offering Mediterranean cuisine and ‘Mate’ offering Lebanese cuisine. We dined in the Beach House with a tasting menu from the Mediterranean with cheese, seafood and cocktails. We also got the opportunity to have breakfast and a barbeque dinner in The Cafe before heading to the airport to fly to Bangkok.

Having 24 hours in between flights helped the group to relax and get organised for the trip ahead, but the stopover that Etihad offers allows clients to have a holiday within a holiday. We visited Ferrari World and The Louvre Abu Dhabi, but there are lots of attractions in Abu Dhabi to explore, like the Grand Mosque, Warner Brothers World Abu Dhabi and of course lots of shopping in Yas Mall.

Abu Dhabi is a vibrant and diverse city offering visitors the chance to explore cultural highlights, impressive architecture, world-class theme parks as well as striking beaches and desert landscapes. It’s definitely worth a visit – even if only for one night!

The stopover programme with Etihad Airways has offers to suit all tastes and budgets. Your clients can choose from 40% discounts in premium four and five star hotels, a complimentary stay in an airport hotel (The Premium Inn has a tunnel connecting to the airport) if their connection is between 10 and 24 hours or one of two nights complimentary stay at a three or four star hotel.

Learn more about the stopovers here. Once the flights are booked your clients can go online and book the hotel.

Premium Hotels where guests can enjoy a 40% discount include:

Anantara Easter Mangroves

Andaz Capital Gate

Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi Hotel

Courtyard by Marriott WTC Abu Dhabi

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Fairmont Bab al Bahr

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan (Dry Hotel)

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

Novotel Al Bustan

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas

Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

Radisson Blu Yas Island Hotel

Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villa

Shangri La Hotel Qaryat Al Beri

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa

Traders Hotel Qaryat Al Beri

Yas Island Rotana

Three and four-star hotels where guests can enjoy their Abu Dhabi stopover for free include: