Qantas Looking at Direct London-Sydney Route in 2025

By Geoff Percival
Qantas is planning to start a direct non-stop Sydney-London route in just 2 years time.

The flight, which reportedly is slated to begin towards the end of 2025, would be the longest direct flight in the world – clocking in at 20 hours.

Qantas already flies from Europe to Perth direct.  

According to reports, the route would carry 238 passengers on an Airbus A350-1000 plane, with four seat classes available – 40% of which would be in premium class.

The move forms part of Qantas’ ongoing Project Sunrise expansion and route innovation programme.

Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
