Qantas Looking at Direct London-Sydney Route in 2025

Qantas is planning to start a direct non-stop Sydney-London route in just 2 years time.

The flight, which reportedly is slated to begin towards the end of 2025, would be the longest direct flight in the world – clocking in at 20 hours.

Qantas already flies from Europe to Perth direct.

According to reports, the route would carry 238 passengers on an Airbus A350-1000 plane, with four seat classes available – 40% of which would be in premium class.

The move forms part of Qantas’ ongoing Project Sunrise expansion and route innovation programme.