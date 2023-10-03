Stena Line Appoints Nicola Abernethy as Communications Manager

Stena Line has appointed Nicola Abernethy as PR and Communications Manager.

Based in the company’s Belfast office, Ms Abernethy is part of the ferry company’s Group Brand and Communications team and is responsible for media relations and driving the internal and external communications strategy for the ferry operator’s Irish Sea region.

A skilled communications professional, Ms Abernethy joins Stena Line from a leading PR and public affairs agency and previously held a communications role in a regional economic development organisation.