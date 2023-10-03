United Airlines Overhauls International Business Class Comfort

United Airlines has teamed up with luxury fashion retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, fashion designer Claude Kameni, and wellness technology company Therabody to significantly upgrade the passenger experience in its United Polaris international business class experience.

It marks its biggest overhaul for business class in seven years.

The service will include new in-airport and onboard amenities designed to give passengers “the best sleep in the sky”.

United Airlines Braille messaging

The new Therabody offerings include an onboard amenity kit that features an eye serum, face spray, hand cream and cleansing towelette exclusive to United customers, as well as access to the award-winning Therabody devices like the Lounger, Theragun and RecoveryAir JetBoots in United Polaris lounges and inflight wellness videos on the airline’s Inflight Entertainment screens. And the new Saks Fifth Avenue bedding includes select items that are made with recycled plastic, aligned with United’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact, and feature a new limited-edition day blanket from fashion designer Claude Kameni, who was named as one of the most influential black designers to watch in 2023.

United is adding these new amenities as demand for international travel surges and the carrier continues to expand its role as the largest airline across both the Atlantic and Pacific. So far this year, the airline’s international bookings are up 20% overall compared to 2022 and customers are booking premium cabin seats – United Polaris and United Premium Plus – 30% more than last year.

“International travel is booming and our customers have direct access to more places around the globe than any other airline – with these new amenities, now they’ll also have the best experience flying there,” said Andrew Nocella, United Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

“We know amenities can really elevate the overall flying experience and are confident United Polaris flyers will love the new wellness-focused offerings created with our best-in-class partners Therabody and Saks Fifth Avenue and increased focus on sourcing recycled materials.”

According to a recent survey, 83% of international travellers say catching up on sleep is important on a flight, and 61% book flights with sleep in mind. Many international travelers say that getting good sleep is more important than most aspects of the inflight experience; 66% say sleep on a flight is more important than having access to Wi-Fi, 74% say it’s more important than bingeing their favourite shows and 61% say it’s more important than the beverage service.