Shannon Airport Ranked Best Irish Travel Company for Customer Experience

Shannon Airport has ranked as best travel-related business in the Ireland Customer Experience Insights (CXi) report for 2023.

The survey ranks 150 businesses – across a number of industry sectors – under 11 categories.

Shannon was rated best travel company and 20th best business for customer service, overall.

The report states that “Shannon Airport, a new entrant to the survey, holds the top spot [in the Travel category] and sits at 20 in the overall survey. Customers attribute their high scoring to the trust built by Shannon Airport on the back of it being easy to travel through and the understanding and knowledge of their staff.”

Commenting on the report, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said, “The results of the CXi report is a credit to our staff here at Shannon Airport. Our teams across the Group work extremely hard to ensure our promise of ‘making it easy’ is part of everyone’s journey through the airport. It is a great achievement for us to see that in our first year being included in the report, we now score in the top 20 organisations across the country and the highest in the travel category.

“This has been made even more significant when you look at the last few years in the wake of the pandemic and how it hit the aviation industry. On days like today, a spotlight is shone on the dedication and teamwork of our people, and I would like to thank them for the world-class services they provide to our passengers and the Shannon Airport experience.”

The airport, whose brand promise is “making it easy,” boasts of many firsts when it comes to making their passenger’s journey as hassle-free as possible. In 2017, the airport installed the first airport sensory room in Europe for passengers with sensory needs, in conjunction with its Autism Awareness Programme. In 2021, Shannon became the first state airport in the country to allow liquids, gels, and electronics to remain in carry-on luggage, thanks to a multimillion-euro state of the art security screening system, and in 2022 the airport was designated as the world’s first Age Friendly Airport along with Ireland West Airport, by the World Health Organisation (WHO).