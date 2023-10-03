Turkish Airlines Signs Co-Operation Agreement with China Eastern Airlines

Turkish Airlines has singed a memorandum of understanding of co-operation with China Eastern Airlines, which boosts the two carriers’ relationship and could boost traffic coverage on Europe-China routes.

China Eastern Airlines will operate flights to Istanbul as part of the agreement – linking Shanghai to Istanbul.

Turkish Airlines currently operates weekly 7 frequencies on the same route and China Eastern Airlines will operate weekly 3 frequencies.

On the agreement, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi, stated: “As Turkish Airlines one of the biggest actors in the world of aviation, we will not limit ourselves to our already world class network and collaborations in order to continue our 90 years journey of success from boutique to the top. Our operations to People’s Republic of China continue with 7 weekly frequencies each in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing. In addition to our direct flights, we will continue to take the necessary actions to ensure our growth in the Chinese market in line with several cooperation with our valued partners in the region. As underlined by the Memorandum of Understanding which we signed today with China Eastern Airlines, Turkish Airlines will continue to be a leading airline that always seeks to push ever upwards.”

Li Yangmin, CEO of China Eastern Airlines, said: “ The opening of China Eastern Airlines air service from Pudong, Shanghai to Istanbul, Türkiye, will further facilitate trade and personnel movement between the two countries. China Eastern Airlines and Turkish Airlines have a good foundation for co-operation. With the opening of this air service and the signing of the memorandum, the space for future cooperation between the two sides will be broader. We look forward to strengthening communication and exchanges between the two sides and cooperating in the fields of domestic and international transit, ground services and networks to jointly create a better future for both sides.”