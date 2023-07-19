SEARCH
Stansted Airport Expecting Record Year as Passenger Numbers Make Full Covid Recovery

London’s Stansted Airport – Ryanair’s main hub in the UK – is expecting its busiest summer ever, this year, as passenger numbers finally recover to pre-Covid levels.

The airport said it catered for almost 2.6 million passengers in June. That represented an 11% year-on-year increase and 98% of the passenger volumes it saw in pre-Covid June 2019.

Stansted – which is hoping to extend its terminal – is now expecting more than 4 million passengers passing through its doors this year as a whole.

Jonathan Fowler, London Stansted Chief Operating Officer, said: “This summer’s getaway is already well underway as we welcomed 2.6 million passengers in June, which represents 98% of pre-covid levels.

“These numbers will continue to increase, and we expect this will be our busiest summer ever, with over 4 million passengers passing through during the school holidays.

“In preparation for the getaway, we have upgraded our arrivals hall and the quiet seating area in the departure lounge in order to ensure that passengers have the best possible experience.

“They can be confident we are all working very hard and doing all we can to ensure their holidays get off to the best possible start when flying from London Stansted.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
