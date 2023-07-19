Reminder: National Travel Agent Day Happening This Friday (July 21) as Originally Planned

Intrepid Travel has confirmed that National Travel Agent Day (NTAD) UK and Ireland will be held, as initially planned, this Friday (July 21) for the 2023 edition of the celebration.

Intrepid had, initially, announced – earlier this week – that its traditional late July date for NTAD would be moving to Friday, September 8 this year.

However, that plan has been postponed until next year. In a fresh update, Intrepid said National Travel Agent Day will remain on July 21 this year, but move to a new date [in September] in the calendar for 2024.

Hazel McGuire, Intrepid’s General Manager for UK & Europe, said: “We have been moved by messages today telling us how much activity is already planned for National Travel Agent Day this weekend. Having said all along the event was not an Intrepid day but an industry day, we have made the decision that the show must go on. As a result, our initial decision to move the date to September will now take effect from next year, after taking account feedback that the July date wasn’t as easy to accommodate now travel is back. We look forward to celebrating agents with offers this weekend, on the [21st] July.”

Now in its fourth year, NTAD was created to celebrate, support, and recognise the important work travel agents do.

Regarding the eventual date shift, next year, Joanna Reeve, Intrepid’s Head of Business Development and Partnerships, said: “National Travel Agent Day was born during the pandemic, to bring the industry together and celebrate all the work our agent partners do. While the last Friday before the school holidays worked for the past few years, it doesn’t as much now with people away on holidays. We hope that by moving the date, it will become accessible for more suppliers and agents.”