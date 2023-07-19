MSC Cruises UK & Ireland has unveiled a special offer on select sailings across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean during summer 2024.

Starting from today (19 July), guests from the UK & Ireland have the opportunity to receive a discount of up to 25% on select sailings during Summer 2024. This incredible offer is available when they book directly through the official MSC Cruises website or through a partnered travel agent.

The discount offers guests the chance to embark on some of MSC Cruises’ finest itineraries, including exciting new options for summer 2024. Among the destinations available for exploration, guests can discover the beauty of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ exclusive private island in the Bahamas, as well as the awe-inspiring fjords, picturesque Greek islands, and many more captivating destinations.

The offer also extends discounted rates for children (starting from £99 per child and adults from £549 ) when booking a cruise departing from Southampton. This offer encompasses MSC Cruises’ latest flagship, MSC Euribia, as well as the lines current UK-based ship, MSC Virtuosa.

Commenting on the new promotion, Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland said: “Guests can maximise the value of their cruise and save even more by taking advantage of this limited-time promotion. Whether it’s through discounted Fly & Cruise packages or cruise packages that include drinks, this offer allows guests to save additional money and enhance their overall experience.

He added: “Booking a cruise early is one of the best ways to take advantage of new itineraries when they are released. Fares are determined by supply and demand, and newer itineraries tend to offer the best prices. Act now to ensure you don’t miss this chance to create lifelong memories while enjoying remarkable savings.”

This promotion starts on the 19th of July and ends on the 5th of December 2023. Travel agents are advised to complete the booking at www.mscbook.com.