SkyTeam Launches Online Tool for Carry-On Bag Checks

SkyTeam – one of the world’s three big airline alliances – has launched an online tool allowing passengers to calculate carry-on baggage allowances on every member airline.

The ‘Carry-On Calculator’ basically removes any doubt and prospect of having to check-in manually if unknowingly over the weight limit.

“With Carry-On Calculator, customers can quickly find out how much they can bring on board and enjoy their journey,” SkyTeam said.

SkyTeam member airlines include Delta Air Lines, Air France, KLM, Air Europa, Virgin Atlantic and ITA Airways.

