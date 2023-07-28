United Airlines Becomes First US Carrier to Add Braille Messaging for Visually Impaired Passengers

United Airlines has introduced Braille to all of its messaging and notices on its planes in order to better cater for blind and visually impaired passengers.

The carrier is the first US airline to do so.

United has already introduced Braille notices, signage and print on 12 of its planes and hopes to complete its fleet by the end of 2026.

“Finding your seat on a plane or getting to the restroom is something most of us take for granted, but for millions of our customers, it can be a challenge to do independently,” said Linda Jojo, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer for United. “By adding more tactile signage throughout our interiors, we’re making the flying experience more inclusive and accessible, and that’s good for everyone.”