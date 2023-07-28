Manchester City Granted Approval for Large-Scale Hotel and Leisure Development at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City Football Club has been granted planning approval for a large-scale hotel, entertainment and leisure development at its Etihad Stadium ground.

The Premier League champions lodged a planning application for a 400-bedroom hotel, increased stadium capacity and a year-round entertainment and leisure development, in April.

The club plans to start construction work in November, with part of the development planned to open during the 2025/26 football season.

Commenting on the approval of the Club’s planning application, Danny Wilson, Managing Director – Manchester City Operations, said: “We are delighted that Manchester City Council’s planning committee has approved the Club’s proposals for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium.

“This development will not only enable the Club to enhance and expand its offering to fans and visitors on both matchday and non-matchday, but it will also create lasting long-term economic and social benefits for our local community, building on the regeneration work City Football Group has delivered in East Manchester since 2008.”