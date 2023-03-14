fbpx
Singapore Airlines to Offer Daily Flights from Gatwick to Singapore, Creating More Options for Irish Travellers

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Singapore Airlines will increase the frequency of its flights between London Gatwick and Singapore, offering a daily service next summer—convenient for Irish travellers flying from Dublin Airport via Gatwick.

Flights will operate seven days a week from 30th March to 25th October 2025.

Together with its four daily flights to Heathrow, this will give Singapore Airlines (SIA) five daily services to London.

Since June, SIA has operated five flights a week to Gatwick.

From Manchester, the airline will continue to operate its five-times-weekly SQ302 and SQ301 service to Singapore next summer, but it will suspend its SQ52 and SQ51 flights between Singapore and Houston via Manchester from 1st April 2025.

