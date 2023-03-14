fbpx
Travel News

Disney Set for Major Expansion at Walt Disney World, Including Potential Fifth Theme Park

By Emer Roche
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Walt Disney Co and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appear to be on the verge of resolving their differences.

A long-running legal dispute and public conflict may now be coming to an end.

The DeSantis-appointed Disney oversight district has voted to permit further Disney expansion.

The vote was unanimous, and a final hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 12th June.

This development could potentially pave the way for the construction of a fifth major theme park at Walt Disney World.

The agreement between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism and Oversight District would span 15 years and could see Disney invest up to $17 billion.

The proposal includes plans for 14,000 additional hotel rooms and several acres of new retail space.

Around $10 million would be allocated to local affordable housing projects.

Additionally, significant infrastructure work would be undertaken to reduce congestion around Disney parks.

