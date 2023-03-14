Disney Cruise Line Orders Four More Ships, Expanding Fleet to 13

Disney Cruise Line has announced that it has commissioned four additional ships, in addition to the four already under construction.

The newly announced ships, revealed during a fan event on Saturday evening, are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2031.

Disney currently operates a fleet of five ships. With the four previously ordered and the four just announced, the total fleet will expand to 13.

Disney did not disclose which shipyard will be responsible for building these four new vessels.

Among the ships already being built, the Disney Treasure is set to enter service in December. The Disney Destiny is expected to be delivered late next year, along with the Disney Adventure, which will make its debut in Singapore. Additionally, Oriental Land Co., which owns and operates Disney parks in Tokyo, has ordered a Wish-class ship for Japan, scheduled for delivery in late 2028.