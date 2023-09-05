Shannon Airport Slashes Energy Consumption Through ESB Alliance

Shannon Airport is set to cut its energy consumption, by lighting, by two-thirds on the back of The Shannon Airport Group and ESB completing a major lighting project.

The project, funded through ESB’s Smart Energy Services saw the replacement of over 4,000 indoor and outdoor lighting with ultra-modern LEDs bulbs. The 66% reduction will see the airport’s energy consumption in lighting reduced to 442 thousand kWh from 1.37 million kWh.

The project involved upgrading existing lights across the terminal building, car parks and airside to LED lights. This included emergency lighting, office, bespoke, decorative, scene setting and lighting controls, with an aim to reduce life cycle running and maintenance costs.

Commenting on the project, Mark Reidy, Shannon Airport Maintenance Manager said: “This project has not only been transformational for energy savings but also to the visual aspect of the airport. Our passengers will see the terminal building and car park lighting is much brighter.

“This all aligns with our Sustainability Strategy to achieve energy efficiency targets by 2030 and is an absolute imperative for us that we make whatever strides we can to support the environment and our energy consumption is key to this. This project also demonstrates the commitment from ESB to assist Shannon Airport in driving these efficiencies throughout the airport.”

Ciaran Gallagher from ESB’s Smart Energy Services said: “Through energy analysis and strategic planning, we tailored a comprehensive strategy to identify further initiatives to continue building towards Shannon Airport’s targets for 2030. Our continued partnership and commitment to sustainability not only reduced Shannon Airport’s energy costs but also illuminated the path towards a greener tomorrow.”