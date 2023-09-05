SEARCH
Ryanair Adds More than 1.6 Million Extra Seats to Meet Christmas Demand

By Geoff Percival

Ryanair has added more than 1.6 million extra seats across 660 routes to accommodate those travelling between 15 December – 8 January to see family and friends this Christmas.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said:

“Ryanair is delighted to announce an early Christmas present for our customers with the addition of 1.6 million seats for December 23 and January 24 in response to strong Christmas demand.

“So, whether you are heading home for a quiet Christmas, hitting the slopes, or swapping snow for some winter sun, make sure to get ahead and secure the best fare available by visiting the Ryanair app/ website and booking your Ryanair Christmas flights today.”

