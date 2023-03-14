Shannon Airport Set For 51,000 Passenger Boost this August Bank Holiday Period

Shannon Airport is expecting a busy August Bank Holiday, with more than 51,000 passengers set to travel through the airport over the period.

During the first six months of the year, Shannon Airport recorded an 8% increase in passenger traffic (over 974,000 versus 902,000) compared to 2023, and customer demand for Shannon’s 33 destinations across mainland Europe, the UK and the US continues to hold firm, with the airport expecting this weekend to be one of the busiest of the year.

Niall Kearns, Shannon Airport Director said: “Our fantastic team is hard at work to ensure that every passenger travelling through Shannon during the busy August bank holiday period can have an easy and enjoyable experience through our airport.

“Our summer offering has been boosted considerably by the resumption of Delta’s daily service to New York JFK, while passengers have also been taking full advantage of increased frequencies to nine of our European and UK destinations, including the likes of Alicante, Faro, Lanzarote and Malaga.”

“We are delighted to be welcoming passengers from all over Ireland, travelling to Shannon to enjoy our uncongested and convenient airport experience, from parking, right through check-in and security. On behalf of all the team at Shannon Airport, I would like to thank our passengers for their continued support.”